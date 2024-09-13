Missing Holland man with Alzheimer's left home in silver SUV

HOLLAND, Mich. — Police in Holland are looking for Richard Frank Boss, an 83-year-old Alzheimer's patient who left home in a silver/gray SUV in the middle of the night.

Holland Department of Public Safety

According to police, Boss was last known to be wearing a yellow shirt with “Ludington” on it, olive green shorts and always wears a baseball hat. He is also known to love McDonald's coffee.

The SUV is a 2006 VW Tourgeg, with Michigan plates: DPP971. It was last seen in the City of Wyoming around 5 a.m.

Holland Department of Public Safety

Anyone who has information about the location of Mr. Boss is urged to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1100, detectives at 355-1150 or the Ottawa County Central Dispatch center at 1-800-249-0911.

