Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Minibike driver dead after crash with pickup truck in Ottawa Co.

Ottawa County Sheriff 09102022
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Ottawa County Sheriff 09102022
Posted at 10:50 PM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 22:50:20-05

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says one person died after a crash between a pickup truck and a minibike.

Deputies responded to 96th Avenue near Ransom Street in Holland Township around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says a 48-year-old man from Holland was driving a minibike when he did not yield to a pickup truck, which an 18-year-old man from Allendale was driving.

Deputies say the minibike did not have its headlights on when it drove onto 96th Avenue from private property.

They say emergency crews treated the driver of the minibike on scene for life-threatening injuries before taking him to the hospital where he later died.

No one in the pickup truck got hurt.

96th Avenue was closed Saturday night between New Holland and Quincy Street while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered