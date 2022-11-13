Minibike driver dead after crash with pickup truck in Ottawa Co.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says one person died after a crash between a pickup truck and a minibike.

Deputies responded to 96th Avenue near Ransom Street in Holland Township around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says a 48-year-old man from Holland was driving a minibike when he did not yield to a pickup truck, which an 18-year-old man from Allendale was driving.

Deputies say the minibike did not have its headlights on when it drove onto 96th Avenue from private property.

They say emergency crews treated the driver of the minibike on scene for life-threatening injuries before taking him to the hospital where he later died.

No one in the pickup truck got hurt.

96th Avenue was closed Saturday night between New Holland and Quincy Street while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

