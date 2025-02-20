Men charged in connection to Holland Township store threat

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Several men have been charged after a Holland Township store employee was threatened with a gun this weekend.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the employee confronted a group of four people in the store for their behavior Sunday when one of them threatened the worker with a handgun. They left before deputies arrived but were later arrested in Port Sheldon Township.

We’re told one of the suspects is 17 years old and is housed at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Ottawa 4 in custody after Holland Township store employee threatened with gun FOX 17 News

Deputies say the other three men from West Olive were arraigned Thursday on the following charges:

31-year-old Cein Velazquez-Rodriguez: Resisting and obstruction (x2)

40-year-old Eduardo Miranda-Centeno: Resisting and obstruction (x3)

20-year-old Emmanuel Morales-Chavez: Felonious assault, publicly displaying a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon

All three men have posted bond, according to OCSO.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with Silent Observer by calling 1-877-88-SILENT.

