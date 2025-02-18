4 in custody after Holland Township store employee threatened with gun

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four people are in custody after one of them threatened a store employee with a handgun in Holland Township Sunday evening.

The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Northpark Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told the employee confronted a group of people regarding their behavior when one of them pulled out a sidearm and threatened the victim. The group took off before deputies showed up.

No injuries were reported.

OCSO says they located the suspect vehicle near US-31 and Stanton Street in Port Sheldon Township 40 minutes later. One of the suspects ran off but was later apprehended. One of the other suspects resisted arrest. The other two were brought into custody without incident while trying to get away.

Multiple handguns were confiscated, deputies say.

Authorities tell FOX 17 one of the suspects, a 17-year-old, was taken to the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Center. The other three men — aged 20, 31 and 40 — were transported to the Ottawa County Jail.

Charges being sought for the incident include resisting and obstruction; felonious assault; carrying a concealed firearm; and displaying a gun in public.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

