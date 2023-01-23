Man who died after driving into Lake Macatawa identified

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man who died after driving into Lake Macatawa with two children in Ottawa County has been identified.

Officials believe 52-year-old Jon Paul Dowler drove into the lake, which is near Jenison Avenue and Lakeway Drive in Park Township, around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The two girls, who were in the vehicle at the time, were able to escape.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the children, ages 8 and 10, managed to open the back hatch and make it to shore, where they sheltered for the night.

Crews were working on Lake Macatawa for nearly 7 hours, finally extricating the car around 2 p.m.

At this time, the circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation.

