Man stops in Holland during 2,400-mile bike tour, raises funds for nonprofit

HOLLAND, Mich. — A bicyclist is riding 2,400 miles to raise awareness for a nonprofit he says is changing lives.

Tim Ward’s bike journey is expected to take 22 days as he raises money for Chance for Life (CFL). The nonprofit specializes in training inmates as they prepare to reenter society.

“Chance for Life is a progressive transformational program that works,” says Ward. “The group has developed an approach that changes the community and creates a better future one life at a time."

He says CFL offers job training, placement and other tools people need to transform inmates into rational-minded individuals with the initiative to help others.

“The people learn how to think differently, how to handle conflict resolution, mediation, and then for return citizens, there's continuing services that take place.”

The Michigan Trace tour started in Detroit July 10 and is scheduled to end there on Thursday.

Ward, who is the president of Michigan Legislative Consultants, says is averaging 100 miles a day. He made a stop in Holland Monday. While there, he gave Sen. Roger Victory a T-shirt.

“That is a replica of the cycling jersey that we wear,” says Ward. “He already knows about chance for life. We've had meetings with him about it.”

We’re told only 6% of CFL members return to prison.

Visit CFL's website to make a donation.

