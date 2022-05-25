Holland man stabbed, assailant taken into custody

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man is critically injured after an argument turned into a stabbing.

This evening, the Ottawa County Sheriff's office were called to 13700 Westwood Dr. to investigate a stabbing.

Police say that the victim had been stabbed multiple times in the abdomen and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Thus far, police investigation shows that the stabbing followed a verbal fight, after the suspect arrived at the Westwood residence.

Police have identified and arrested a 31-year-old man from Holland. At this time, police believe that there is no threat to public. Police also added that this incident is in not considered to be connected to a recent stabbing, which happened on Sunday.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 877 88 SILENT or 877 887-4536.

