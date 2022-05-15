Man shot twice in arm during Holland shooting

HOLLAND, Mich. — A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Holland Saturday afternoon.

City officials say the incident took place at Harbor Village Apartments shortly after 3:30 p.m.

We’re told officers found a 25-year-old Holland man who had been shot twice in the arm. He has since been taken to Holland Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Officers quickly learned the suspect’s identity and removed him from the apartment complex, placing him into custody, according to the city of Holland.

The suspect, described as a 34-year-old Holland man, got into a verbal argument with the victim before the shooting occurred, city officials explain. He was taken to Ottawa County Jail to await charges.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube