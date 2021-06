CROC,KERY TOWNSHIP — Police say a 28-year-old man from Ravenna was seriously injured after a crash in Crockery Township Monday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. along 112th Avenue near State Road in Ottawa County's Crockery Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving a 2001 F-250, went off the road and struck a tree. Police say he was pinned in the vehicle before being rescued and taken to the hospital.

Police do not know what led up to the crash.