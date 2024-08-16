Man missing out of Georgetown Township has dementia

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man who suffers from dementia went missing late Thursday night, and he may have no shoes on.

Stephen Sietsema was last seen at his home around 11 p.m. on August 15, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the area of Port Sheldon and 28th Avenue to look for the 82-year-old.

Sietsema may have been wearing a long sleeve, grey shirt, black sweatpants, and black socks. He may not have shoes on. The Sheriff's Offices believes Sietsema is walking, but he has mobility issues.

Anyone with information on Sietsema's whereabouts is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube