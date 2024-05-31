Man killed after driving through stop sign in Olive Township

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is dead while another man and a woman are injured following a crash Friday afternoon in a rural part of Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a 48-year-old man from Grand Haven was driving north on 112th Avenue in Olive Township, when he failed to stop at the intersection of Stanton Street around 2:50 p.m.

He collided with a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman also riding inside.

The vehicle with the pair rolled into the yard of a nearby home. Though injured, the two were able to crawl out of the vehicle. The man and woman are in the hospital, but are expected to survive.

The at-fault driver was pinned in his vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

