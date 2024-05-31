Watch Now
Man killed after driving through stop sign in Olive Township

Crash at 112th Avenue and Stanton Street forced another man and woman to crawl out of their rolled vehicle
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:32 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 16:35:33-04

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is dead while another man and a woman are injured following a crash Friday afternoon in a rural part of Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a 48-year-old man from Grand Haven was driving north on 112th Avenue in Olive Township, when he failed to stop at the intersection of Stanton Street around 2:50 p.m.

He collided with a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman also riding inside.

The vehicle with the pair rolled into the yard of a nearby home. Though injured, the two were able to crawl out of the vehicle. The man and woman are in the hospital, but are expected to survive.

The at-fault driver was pinned in his vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

