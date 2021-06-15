Man injured in Ottawa County crash over the weekend has died

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man seriously injured during a crash over the weekend has died, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on 92nd Avenue near North Maple Lake Drive in Zeeland Township.

A sheriff’s office investigation showed that a 2016 gold Chrysler Town and Country was southbound on 92nd Avenue and was slowing to make a left turn onto N. Maple Lake Drive. The Chrysler was driven by an 86-year-old Zeeland Township man.

Meanwhile, a black 2007 Chevy Equinox driven by a 27-year-old Zeeland Township man was also southbound on 92nd Avenue.

Deputies say the driver of the Equinox was trying to pass when the Chrysler began to turn left onto N. Maple Lake Drive and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Equinox was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured during the crash.

The 86-year-old driving the Chrysler was transported by AMR ambulance to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information may contact the sheriff’s office or Silent Observer.