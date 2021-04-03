Watch
Man injured after semi-truck rolled over on US-31

Posted at 8:55 AM, Apr 03, 2021
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — One man was injured after the semi-truck and trailer he was driving rolled over in Ottawa County this morning.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 4:30 this morning on US-31 North of Buchanan Street in Grand Haven. Officials say the 39-year-old driver was traveling north when his semi-truck crossed the median onto Southbound US-31. The truck then rolled over and stopped on the shoulder of the road.

US-31 was closed for around an hour after the accident to remove the semi and trailer. The driver was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

