Man injured after crashing off road on dirt-bike

CHESTER TWP, Mich. — A man is hospitalized after crashing his dirt-bike into a cornfield early Sunday morning.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the 48-year-old man was heading northbound on 8th Avenue on his dirt-bike just before 2:00 a.m. He failed to stop at a stop sign at 8th Avenue & Wilson Street, causing him to hit a street sign and crash into a cornfield.

He was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was wearing a helmet, however, his dirt-bike was not street legal or equipped with proper safety equipment.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The man was cited for a number of violations.

