Man in critical condition after crashing into semi on US 131

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is severely hurt after ramming into a semi-truck on US 131 Monday afternoon.

Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies say that they were called to Grand Haven Twp, in the area of US 131 and Buchanan Street.

They were told a car had crashed into a tree, resulting in injuries and a fire.

On scene, deputies discovered that a southbound Ford Focus had hit the rear corner of a semi truck traveling in the right lane of US 131.

The Ford Focus was knocked off the road to the left, struck a tree, and burst into flames.

Deputies say bystanders pulled the driver out of the Focus.

The driver was identified as a 25-year-old man from Grand Haven. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The 59-year-old driver of the semi, a man from Allegan, was not harmed in the crash.

Grand Haven Township Fire helped to care for the patient and putting out the flaming Focus.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office will continue to look into this crash.

