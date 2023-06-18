Man hospitalized with serious injuries after losing control of motorcycle in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 26-year-old Holland man is in the hospital with serious injuries after reportedly losing control of his motorcycle on Saturday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to Lakewood and US-131 for the single motorcycle crash around 9:30 p.m.

Initial investigation shows the man was driving east on his 2023 Suzuki sport bike when he lost control, struck a curb and was thrown from it.

The sheriff's office said he was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

It remains under investigation.