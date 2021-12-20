Watch
Man facing charges for October hit-and-run crash that sent pedestrian to hospital

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 11:34 AM, Dec 20, 2021
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is facing charges for a hit-and-run crash in Ottawa County that sent a pedestrian to the hospital in October.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Ryan Bowen from Wyoming is charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and failing to stop at a personal injury accident.

The hit-and-run crash happened on October 3 on Green Street in Robinson Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 72-year-old man was walking west on the shoulder of the road when he was hit by a white pickup truck. Deputies say the truck didn’t stop but continued heading west.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for broken bones and internal injuries

A few days later, deputies revealed that a tip had led them to a Grand Haven residence where a vehicle matching witnesses’ description was discovered and seized. The suspect was also identified.

Deputies say Bowen turned himself in after formal charges were authorized and was arraigned on November 30.

