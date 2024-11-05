Watch Now
Man facing charges for deadly trailer detachment in Holland Township

Posted

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Charges have been authorized for a crash that left a pedestrian dead and another seriously hurt in Holland Township over the summer.

A trailer hauling a boat detached from a 2004 GMC near Quincy Street and 140th Avenue on July 21, hitting two nearby pedestrians, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

A 62-year-old Holland resident was killed. The other pedestrian, a 38-year-old Holland resident, was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

We’re told a 44-year-old Holland man faces charges of moving violation causing death, moving violation causing serious injury, operating on a suspended license causing serious injury, and failing to stop at a crash scene.

OCSO says the suspect has been in jail since Sept. 18.

