Pedestrian crash shuts down Holland Township intersection

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:00 PM, Jul 21, 2024

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An intersection is closed to traffic after a Holland Township crash involving a pedestrian Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near Quincy Park at Quincy Street and 140th Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

Not much is known at this time but deputies say a car hauling a trailer was also involved. The public is urged to avoid the area.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

