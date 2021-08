An investigation is underway after a deadly crash in Park Township in Ottawa County overnight.

It happened just before 2 a.m. outside the Lakewood Elementary School.

Ottawa County officials tell us that a 27-year-old man from Holland had left the road and crashed into a tree in front of the school's parking lot.

The victim died at the scene.

If you know anything about this crash, you're being asked to call the Ottawa County Central Dispatch.