Man critically injured after getting thrown from tractor during Ottawa Co. crash

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Sparta man was critically injured after being thrown from a tractor during a Wednesday morning crash in Ottawa County.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were called about 7:10 a.m. to Gooding Street east of 24th Avenue for the crash, according to a news release.

Their investigation showed that a Chevy Cruze – driven by a 40-year-old Coopersville woman – was westbound on Gooding Street when she rear-ended the tractor.

She was trapped in the car and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A 28-year-old passenger in the same car was not injured.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old man driving the tractor was westbound on Gooding Street when it was rear-ended.

He was also taken to a local hospital.

Deputies say the speed of the woman’s car and lack of lighting on the back of the tractor appear to have been factors in the crash.

Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be involved.