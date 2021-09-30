Man critically injured after being struck by a car Wednesday night in Holland Twp

HOLLAND TWP, Mich — Police say a 29-year-old Holland man was critically injured after he was struck by a car Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. along US 31 near 8th Street in Holland Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the man was trying to retrieve a grill that had fallen into the roadway when the crash happened. Police say the portion of the roadway was not lit at the time.

A 63-year-old woman traveling south when their vehicle struck the man. Neither the driver or her passenger were injured.