Police say a man seeking medical treatment crashed into Zeeland Hospital overnight.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a 57-year-old Fennville man lost consciousness and crashed through the front entrance of the hospital.

Police say no injuries were reported from that incident and the man was taken into the emergency department for treatment for his original medical condition.

Drugs and alcohol do not believe to be factors in the crash.