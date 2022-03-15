Man barricades himself with three children after pointing a gun at a woman

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man barricaded himself with three children inside a Holland Township home after pointing a gun at a woman.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a felonious assault near 3700 East Traditions Way in Holland Township.

The victim reported that a man she knew pointed a gun at her during a physical altercation at the address. The woman called 911 shortly after escaping the man.

Deputies found the man barricaded himself inside the home with three children upon arrival.

Authorities brought in crisis negotiators after unsuccessfully demanding the man to release the children. After a few hours of negotiations, the man was taken into custody without incident and the children were returned to their mother.

Officials report the man is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

