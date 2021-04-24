Man arrested on assault, concealed carry charges in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man was arrested in Holland Friday night on multiple charges, including assaulting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers from the Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS) arrived to the 500 block of Century Lane in Holland shortly after 7 p.m. after a man allegedly pulled a gun on another man in an altercation.

No shots were fired during this initial altercation.

After the incident, the man who pulled the gun fled in a vehicle before the officers arrived.

Deputies were able to locate the man before conducting a high risk traffic stop near 120th avenue and Lakewood Boulevard in Holland.

The man, armed with a handgun, fled from the traffic stop before eventually complying with officers.

No one was injured during this stop and arrest, according to police.

The man, whose man has been withheld from the public at this time, was taken into custody for assaulting a Police Officer, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing police.

HDPS is looking to seek charges on felonious assault.

Weapons were recovered from the suspect, and there appears to be no threat to the public regarding the incident at this time.

