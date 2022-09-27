Man arrested in shooting incident near GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A man is in custody and facing charges, after the wrap-up to an investigation into a shooting at Canvas Apartments in Allendale.

Since September 18, when gunshots sent four people to the hospital, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office say they have been looking for more details. On Tuesday, they issued a warrant for and arrested a suspect without incident.

READ MORE: Shots fired at off-campus party near GVSU, deputies searching for suspect

Deputies say they arrested a 23-year-old man from Muskegon Heights. He is not a student at Grand Valley State University and is not connected to the university, deputies clarified.

He will face charges of assault with intent to murder. He also faces charges related to felony firearm.

Right now, deputies say the man is lodged at the Ottawa County Jail. His name will not be publicized before he is arraigned.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continues to work with Grand Valley State University, the Grand Valley Department of Public Safety, and other apartment complexes in Allendale Township.

The case remains under investigation. Deputies say that additional charges are still possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com