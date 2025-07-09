Man arrested amid counterfeit checks investigation in Ottawa County

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man in Ottawa County was arrested as deputies continue an investigation into a fraudulent check ring.

Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at a home on State Street off 160th Avenue in Park Township Wednesday morning. A 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene for probation violations, but not charges tied to the investigation.

The man and others are under the microscope for a number of counterfeit bank checks that have been passed out around Ottawa County. At least one of the bad checks had the banking information of an account owned by the Ottawa County District Court.

The fake checks started circulating in April, according to a release by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives continue to look into who and how the fraudulent checks are made. Anyone with information connected to the fake checks is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

