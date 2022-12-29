Man arrested after robbing farm store, fleeing from police

HOLLAND TWP, Mich. — A 51-year-old Kalamazoo man is in custody after robbing a farm store and leading police on a chase spanning over fifteen miles and two townships.

On Wednesday evening, around 7:30 pm, employees at Blaine's Farm and Fleet in Holland Township told authorities a man had fled the store with unpaid merchandise.

The man carried away a cart full of items, including high-valued tools, before taking off in a red-and-black pickup.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office found the suspect near the intersection of US 31 and New Holland Street.

After deputies attempted to stop the man's vehicle, they say he sped west towards Park Township.

Deputies gave chase, all the way to 168th Avenue and Lakeshore Drive, where the vehicle got stuck in a snowbank.

Then, deputies say, the man jumped out of the car and fled on foot. Deputies pursued him, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies say the stolen merchandise totalled thousands of dollars. Everything was returned to Blaine's Farm and Fleet.

The suspect is currently lodged at the Ottawa County Jail, held on several charges.

