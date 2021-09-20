Man accused of grabbing child at Grand Haven Twp. Walmart in custody

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich — A 43-year-old Grand Haven-area man is in custody in connection with approaching and grabbing an 8-year-old girl’s arm at a Walmart over the weekend.

The man involved left the store when the child’s mother pulled her away from him, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s office patrol sergeant was conducting additional patrols about 5:25 p.m. Sunday near the store located at 14700 US-31 in Grand Haven Township when he saw a person matching the description from an earlier incident.

When contacting the man, the sergeant determined he was the person involved in the reported incident.

Detectives continued the investigation and determined the suspect had left the Walmart after the incident at 2:40 p.m. and that he may have had contact with a second young girl as he was leaving the store.

This girl and her family have not been identified and the sheriff’s office wants them to report the incident.

The sheriff’s office says the man may have also visited other businesses in the area and had contact or attempted contact with other young girls.

So far, the sheriff’s office has received one report of the man making physical contact with another 7-year-old girl at about 3:30 p.m. inside the business located at 15000 US-31 in Grand Haven Township, according to a news release Monday.

He was described as a 43-year-old white man from the Grand Haven area wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a surgical mask at the time of the incidents.

He remains in custody at the Ottawa County Jail and investigators continue to work on these incidents.

The man’s name isn’t being released pending formal charges and his arraignment.

Anyone with information or who may have been approached should call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-745368.