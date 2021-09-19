Deputies searching for a man who grabbed an 8-year-old by the arm

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriffs Office deputies are searching for a man who grabbed an 8-year-old-girl by the arm.

The incident occurred in a Walmart located in Grand Haven Township at 14700 US-31.

Authorities report the man grabbed the young girl by her arm but walked away after the mother become aware and pulled her child from the man on Sept. 19, 2021 at 2:40 p.m.

Deputies say the man is 5’10, white, tall, thin build, wearing baseball cap, surgical mask, black hoodie and sweatpants.

Those with information regarding the suspicious man are asked to contact Silent Observer or call the Ottawa County Dispatch at 1-(800)-249-0911.

