'Lots of changes': Longtime mayor of Zeeland not seeking reelection

ZEELAND, Mich. — When his term expires in the fall, the longtime mayor of Zeeland, Kevin Klynstra, will not seek reelection.

For thirty years, Klynstra has served the city. He was first elected as mayor in 2011 and was reelected to his sixth, two-year term in 2021. Prior to his current position, he sat on city council for 16 years.

"You look back at all the changes and it makes you feel good," Klynstra said.

During his time with the city, Klynstra has seen businesses built, roads paved and parks open.

The roundabout on Washington Avenue and Main Avenue is one of his proudest accomplishments, he says, as its construction was initially "controversial."

"I think it showed a lot of people that they do work," Klynstra said. "It's safer."

The opening of the Zeeland's splash pad is also a fond feat of his.

"A place for the kids to come in the summertime," Klynstra said. "They don't have to drive all the way to the lake to cool off a little bit."

A small, agricultural town founded by Dutch immigrants, the city of Zeeland has grown over its more than 150-year history. More than 5,000 people now live within its city limits and businesses like Gentex Corportation and Consumers Energy contribute to its tax base.

"It's fantastic," Klynstra said. "It's not just myself, but our city council, city staff and city manager. It's a group effort."

Thirty years of public service is a "long time," Klynstra says. He and his wife plan to travel more upon his retirement from the post.

The City of Zeeland will stay its course.

"I see continued growth," he said.

