Gentex Corporation to expand in Zeeland, add 500 jobs

ZEELAND, Mich. — Gentex Corporation is expanding in Zeeland, adding 500 good-paying jobs in the area.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement alongside the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Tuesday.

Gentex produces electronic equipment for automotive, aerospace and fire safety companies, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

“Gentex’s $300 million investment creating 500 good-paying jobs will grow Michigan’s economy and help us continue leading the future of mobility and electrification,” says Governor Whitmer. “We can attract bold investments from cutting-edge firms like Gentex because of our bipartisan collaboration on economic development legislation last year, which has already led to billions of dollars in investment in Michigan and thousands of jobs.”

We’re told 5,000 Michiganders are Gentex employees. The company plans to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility within Zeeland Township as well as expand their current building in Zeeland, state officials tell us.

The state of Michigan says the Michigan Strategic Fund approved $11.19 million in funding toward the project.

“Gentex is a longstanding Michigan company, and we are grateful to them for expanding their presence in Michigan,” Whitmer adds. “Let's keep working together to grow our economy, build on our rich automotive legacy, and create good-paying, high-skill jobs for Michiganders.”

