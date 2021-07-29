Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Lockdown at West Ottawa High School lifted after reports of person with weapon

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday morning's robbery at a convenience store in Wright Township.
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office 06062021
Posted at 10:10 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 10:10:50-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — A lockdown has been lifted at West Ottawa High School on Thursday morning after reports of an individual seen with a weapon on campus.

The call came into the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at about 8:20 a.m., according to a news release.

Both the North Building and South Building were put on lockdown while law enforcement searched the North Building.

Deputies say the individual seen with a weapon left the campus and is now being interviewed by investigators at a nearby home.

There is no additional threat to the public, according to the sheriff’s office, which is continuing to work with school administrators.

The investigation continues and law enforcement is working to determine if there are any applicable criminal charges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time