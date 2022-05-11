Local shelter helps rescue 35 dogs in poor condition in Alabama

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A local animal shelter helped rescue more than 30 dogs found in poor conditions down South. All are believed to have been victims of a large-scale breeding operation.

The animal shelter in Alabama was temporarily closed and was unable to take them in. They were found in a breeding situation and were very neglected.

The dogs are known as the Alabama 35. They were found in poor condition at a suspected puppy mill in Alabama.

“Very, very matted situations, very infected years, a lot of sores that come as a result of the matting,” said Jen Neurnberg with Harbor Humane Society.

The Bissell Pet Foundation reached out to several animal shelters in Michigan. All 35 of those dogs were rescued by Harbor Humane in West Olive, after an 11-hour trip Friday.

Twenty-six of them were sent to other Michigan shelters.

Harbor Humane now warns of the dangers of large-scale breeding operations.

Jen Neurnberg says there are some major red flags to look out for.

“Anytime you're going online and seeing something and there's not that communication and that on-site visitation, you're going to want to run from that,” said Neurnberg. “ Any sort of signs you might see on the street that say 'puppies for sale,' that's usually a bad sign. If anyone is asking you for a deposit some money without seeing animals, that's usually a sign of fraud.”

She says you should always meet mom and dad dogs as well as breeders in person, and check out their facility to see how the dogs are being raised, which the breeder should have no problem with if they’re legit.

If you’re searching for a new furry friend, Harbor Humane has several dogs and cats available. And they suggest checking out your local shelters to adopt.

Adopt a pet from Harbor Humane here.

For more information on stopping puppy mills click here.

