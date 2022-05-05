Watch
Ottawa County animal shelter rescues 35 neglected dogs from Alabama puppy mill

Harbor Humane
Posted at 3:57 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 16:00:04-04

OLIVE, Mich. — An Ottawa County animal shelter has helped rescue nearly three dozen dogs from an Alabama puppy mill.

Harbor Humane says the Bissell Pet Foundation tipped them off on what was believed to be a puppy mill in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday. The dogs there were reportedly neglected, and a local shelter was unable to help amid other difficulties.

Two members from Harbor Humane drove to Birmingham and returned with 35 dogs that were “severely matted, under socialized … and not spayed/neutered,” the humane society explains.

We’re told 26 of the dogs were taken to local partners with the other nine residing at Harbor Humane.

“This is what a large-scale breeding operation looks like, and it has got to stop,” Harbor Humane writes on its Facebook page. “For the sake of these animals, and for shelter[s] who are bursting at the seems [sic] nationwide — we have to do better. PLEASE consider adopting from your local shelter.”

The shelter notes that the dogs are not currently available for adoption. Check Harbor Humane’s website for updates on availability.

