Local pilot reflects on deadly airplane crash at Ottawa Executive Airport

(WXMI) — An FAA investigation is underway following a deadly plane crash at Ottawa Executive Airport in Zeeland Township on Sunday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a plane crash just before 11 a.m. Deputies discovered a small aircraft with heavy damage just off the runway. The pilot, who was the only person on board, died from his injuries.

Fellow pilot Austin Bonnema landed at the airport hours later.

"The airport's been open for decades and this is obviously very rare for something like this to happen. We have planes that fly in and out of here all day, especially this time of the year," Bonnema said.

The FAA provided FOX 17 with the following statement:

"A Lancair 320/360 crashed near Ottawa Executive Airport in Zeeland, Michigan, around 10:50 a.m. local time on Sunday, June 29. Only the pilot was on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NSTB will lead the investigation and provide any updates." FAA

The incident serves as a reminder to Bonnema about the risks of flying.

"My wife and I were flying to Ludington, and we got a phone call from my brother asking if we were okay," Bonnema said. "A very sobering attitude here at the airport this morning. The pilot community is pretty close-knit and a lot of good guys."

Over the last 10 days of June, there have been 11 fatal accidents involving airplanes across the U.S., according to the FAA.

Bonnema says events like these are a warning to take extra precautions when flying.

"He's a part of the community and I think the whole community wants to be here for his family, friends and neighbors around," Bonnema said.

