One person killed in crash at Ottawa Executive Airport

ZEELAND TWP., Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed in a plane crash at the Ottawa Executive Airport Sunday morning.

They got the call to the airport around 10:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found a small, fixed-wing plane with heavy damage just off the runway.

Investigators say one person was on board, and that person was killed.

The incident is still under investigation and is being turned over to the FAA.

