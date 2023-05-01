Local pastor named chairman for National Day of Prayer

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. - A local pastor is the youngest person to ever hold the position of chairman for the National Prayer Committee (NPC).

NPC is a coalition of over 100 ministries and leaders that aims to foster a prayer movement in the United States.

It oversees and advises various projects, including the National Day of Prayer, which takes place on Thursday.

“For me to be a part of that, really, it's an honor,” said Geoff Eckart. “I believe my role for the National Prayer Committee, and leading this organization, is to do everything we can to bring unity and bring people together.”

When he isn’t leading NPC, Eckart is the lead pastor at Daybreak Church in Hudsonville.

He has served on the committee’s board for the last five years. He was elected to his new position this past December.

On the National Day of Prayer, Eckart wants people to talk and listen to their God.

“For me, and for a lot of us that that believe that prayer brings about change, believe this is an opportunity,” said Eckart. “It’s an opportunity to see God do something in our country.”

The nonpartisan, annual observance held on the first Thursday of May encourages all Americans to ask for a better future in key areas of their lives, like education, business, and family.

Eckart says while he understands what’s sought out may appear overwhelming given the past few years, he sees it as possible.

“I was able to meet with the house chaplain in May of 2021 after some of the disturbances and the riots in the Capitol,” said Eckart. “To hear what was happening inside, the prayer that was happening as our leaders were gathered there, and they began to sense something happening… that was a meaningful moment.”

He hopes eventually that others will hold the same view as him.

“My goal is that we could gather together all across the country, and lots of different places and spaces, and we can call upon God to really ask him to change our country,” said Eckart. “There's so many things that need change. We have so many issues, so many people in need.”