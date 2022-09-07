Local organization receives grant to expand juvenile restorative justice program

HOLLAND, Mich. — A new program in Ottawa County that helps first-time juvenile offenders and the people they harmed move forward received a grant on Tuesday.

The Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area awarded Mediation Services $20,000.

It will be used to hire additional staff needed to continue the Repair Harm and Restore Hope (RH2) program.

“It’s about giving them a bright future for their lives and giving the victims of those crimes a more direct role in the process so that their voice gets to be heard directly by the juvenile,” said Elizabeth Giddings-Scott, executive director of Mediation Services.

Mediation Services piloted RH2 this past spring alongside the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office and Bethany Christian Services.

Rather than end up in juvenile court, RH2 offers qualified, first-time juvenile offenders the chance to take responsibility for their actions.

Participants must agree to community service and counseling, fix any damages, and then write and read a letter of apology to the victim of their crime.

“It’s been a very powerful and meaningful experience for them to get to have those juveniles hear from them about what they have done and the impact on their lives and have the juveniles express true regret and remorse to them and then take the steps afterwards to make it right,” said Giddings-Scott.

According to Giddings-Scott, 15 kids went through the initial program.

Some of the victims include store owners and school personnel.

Last October, a Michigan law, which treats 17-year-olds as juveniles rather than adults, went into effect.

Giddings-Scott believes RH2 and similar programs could reduce an overwhelmed legal system while leading to better outcomes for all of the people involved.

“This is a quick way to intercede early on to get those kids shifted over towards a better path for their future,” said Giddings-Scott.