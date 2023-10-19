Local massage parlor investigated for alleged sex acts, prostitution

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after deputies say sexual acts took place at a Holland Township massage parlor.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says they received a report of inappropriate touching at Rong Massage in July.

Deputies explain they were notified multiple times of sex acts possibly occurring inside the business since then. Some of them allegedly involved monetary transactions while others reportedly happened to customers during massages.

We’re told OCSO and FBI WEBCHEX Task Force searched the parlor for evidence on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says they’ve reached out to the Internal Revenue Service as investigation continues.

No one has been arrested at time of writing but deputies expect criminal charges to result from the investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with OCSO or call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

