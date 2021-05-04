LMCU opens new branch in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Lake Michigan Credit Union opened its newest branch Monday in Grand Haven.

It’s located at 16916 Robbins Road.

The new facility is a full-service branch and features a comfortable walk-in lobby and the ability to schedule an appointment for in-person needs, according to a news release Tuesday.

For those members who prefer a contactless banking option, there is a drive-through service, a 24-hour drive-up ATM and night depository, as well as online and mobile banking.

This location also has notary public and access to mortgage, commercial lending, insurance and wealth management services.

For every new account opened in May and June, LMCU will donate $10 to the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation.