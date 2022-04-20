Livonia man rescued from Grand River after boat flips over in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A 51-year-old Livonia man was rescued in Spring Lake after his boat flipped over Wednesday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the water rescue took place along the Grand River after 1 p.m. near the intersection of Prospect Street and South Street.

We’re told the man was boating on the river when his aluminum watercraft capsized and overturned.

Deputies say he managed to climb on top of the upturned boat where he then called for help.

Emergency crews showed up and pulled the man to safety and treated him for exposure, authorities explain.

The sheriff’s office says the boat was also recovered.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube