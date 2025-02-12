List of charges released against teacher accused of inappropriate relationship

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Former Ravenna Public School teacher, Paul Masko faces 4 charges after being arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Ottawa County Courts released the list to FOX 17 Wednesday morning:

Charges against former high school special education teacher, Paul Masko:



COUNT 1: CHILD SEXUALLY ABUSIVE MATERIAL - POSSESSION

COUNT 2: CHILD SEXUALLY ABUSIVE MATERIAL - POSSESSION

COUNT 3: COMPUTERS - USING TO COMMIT A CRIME - MAXIMUM IMPRISONMENT OF 4 YEARS OR MORE BUT LESS THAN 10 YEARS

COUNT 4: COMPUTERS - USING TO COMMIT A CRIME - MAXIMUM IMPRISONMENT OF 4 YEARS OR MORE BUT LESS THAN 10 YEARS

Masko was arrested February 7 after an investigation into claims that surfaced on January 30th.

Ravenna Public Schools Superintendent advised the community with a post on social media, stating the former teacher was put on administrative leave when the investigation started and resigned the day of the arrest.

He is scheduled for arraignment on these charges on Thursday, February 13.

