Ravenna teacher charged for inappropriate relationship with student

RAVENNA, Mich. — A Ravenna High School Special Education teacher has been arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material and having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to a release posted by the district, they were notified on January 31st of an investigation into Paul Masko.

He was immediately placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation was started.

Masko resigned on February 7, Superintendent Greg Helmer said in a release put out Friday.

