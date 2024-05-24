'Life is Good': Unofficial start to summer officially underway in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and the official start to beach season in West Michigan.

FOX 17 hit the lakeshore to see what the vibes were like in Grand Haven. We saw people fishing, boating, skateboarding, biking and, of course, camping at Grand Haven State Park.

Many of them have made camping a tradition there, like Lindsey Pittelkow and her extended family who reserved five separate spots.

"I think it’s our fifth or sixth year coming here on memorial weekend," Pittelkow said.

They're not the only ones. A family from Dearborn has been making the 2-and-a-half hour drive to Grand Haven eight years straight, and even got lucky upon arrival last year.

“We won the millionth camper here at this campground," Frankie Ashkar said. "We got some flowers, gift cards, cookies, stuff like that.”

Another longtime camper, James Van Farowe, knows what this weekend is all about.

“We are enjoying our freedom, camping in the great state park of Grand Haven, Michigan," he said. "Life is good."

If you're trying to get a spot at the campground itself, you're probably out of luck. Those working at the entrance told FOX 17 it's all booked up this weekend, and that's pretty much the case for the rest of summer. You might get lucky with a couple cancellations here and there, but for the most part, anyone who does have a reservation snagged theirs six months in advance.

It's easy to see why. Nothing but good vibes in Grand Haven.

