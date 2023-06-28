Legal kiosks improve court access in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County says that its 11 new legal kiosks from the 20th Judicial Circuit and the Ottawa County Probate Courts have improved court access.

The kiosk stations allow residents to download and complete forms, as well as file documents and paperwork. They also allow users to pay fees, fines, court costs, or child support. Residents can also seek assistance from the Legal Self-Help Center, conduct legal research, and attend court hearings virtually.

The kiosks can be found at the following locations:



Howard Miller Library and Community Center (Zeeland)

Coopersville Area District Library (Coopersville)

Ottawa County Administration Building (West Olive)

Ottawa County Courthouse (Grand Haven)

Ottawa County Court House (Hudsonville)

Latin Americans United for Progress (Holland)

Herrick District Main Library (Holland)

Herrick District Library North Branch (Holland)

Resilience (Holland)

Ottawa County Juvenile Justice Institute (Holland)

Ottawa County Courthouse (Holland)

The kiosk stations were made possible thanks to a grant from the Michigan State Police and the participating host of sites of the kiosks.

More information on the legal kiosks can be found here. A map of the kiosk locations can be found here.

