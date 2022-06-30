Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Law enforcement to boost patrols in July throughout Michigan

Extra patrols
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Extra patrols
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 15:52:16-04

LANSING, Mich. — Law enforcement throughout the state, including the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, plans to boost patrols this holiday weekend and through the month of July, to make sure community members and visitors stay safe.

The sheriff’s office says the “summer months can be a deadly time on the road, but they don’t have to be.”

Law enforcement will look for drivers who are impaired or speeding, as well as drivers and passengers who are not wearing seat belts.

Extra patrols

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says this effort will start Friday, July 1 and run through Sunday, July 31.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News