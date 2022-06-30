Law enforcement to boost patrols in July throughout Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Law enforcement throughout the state, including the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, plans to boost patrols this holiday weekend and through the month of July, to make sure community members and visitors stay safe.

The sheriff’s office says the “summer months can be a deadly time on the road, but they don’t have to be.”

Law enforcement will look for drivers who are impaired or speeding, as well as drivers and passengers who are not wearing seat belts.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says this effort will start Friday, July 1 and run through Sunday, July 31.

