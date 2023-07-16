LAUP hosts 59th Annual Festival celebrating Latin American culture

HOLLAND, Mich. — A decades-old event continued the celebration of Latin American heritage this weekend in Ottawa County.

Latin Americans United for Progress (LAUP), a nonprofit organization in Holland, held its 59th Annual LAUP Festival Saturday.

“I’m proud to share where I’m from— my culture, my food, my music— and I like to share that with everybody else,” Brenda Ballesteros, LAUP office manager, said. “I think it’s just making everyone aware, bringing everybody together.”

The festival embraces West Michigan’s Latino community, while also shining a light on the resources available for the community, such as health clinics and employment assistance.

Linda Garcia was there with Amor ‘n More to give away clothing to those in need.

“Everything that comes in is used but in very good condition,” Garcia explained. “The community itself brings the donations in and it goes back out to the community free of charge.”

Maria Venga, who attended the festival, knows just how important organizations like LAUP are to her community.

“It’s been a lot of help, especially to groups that are arriving, let’s say, from other countries like Mexico,” Venga said. “At one point, I was an immigrant…In the city of Holland, there’s a lot of peace, a lot of love, and we try to share unity as well.”

Click here to learn more about or to get involved with LAUP.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube