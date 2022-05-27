Lakeshore trolleys return to Grand Haven after Memorial Day

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Harbor Transit’s Lakeshore Trolleys plan to launch a pair of new routes after Memorial Day.

The public transportation company says the trolleys will make their first appearance for the summer season on Tuesday, May 31, adding they will run all days of the week from noon until 8 p.m. through Labor Day.

We’re told trolley rides are free this year.

The new routes include the Buccaneer Loop, which adds Grand Haven State Park and City Beach stops to last year’s route, and the Laker Loop, which takes riders around Ferrysburg and Spring Lake with a new stop at Pomona Park, according to Harbor Transit.

“The community really missed the waterfront stops, and we are glad to include the Grand Haven beaches in our new routes this year,” says Transportation Director Scott Borg. “We’re also looking forward to showing off more of the Spring Lake and Ferrysburg communities, along with Pomona Park in Fruitport.”

The transit company adds the Beach Express will return Saturday, June 4 on weekends from noon to 6 p.m. through Sept. 4.

Visit Harbor Transit’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube