WEST MICHIGAN — It's a Labor Day tradition that started in 2006 and it's all to honor employees and businesses in West Michigan.

The Truck Parade will take place starting at 9:15 a.m. beginning in Zeeland and ending in Holland Labor Day morning. The public is invited to come out and celebrate the West Michigan workforce in the Zeeland and Holland communities.

The Holland Civic Center will also sponsor a free ice cream social after the parade. Yum!